Column: Our sports will not be same

Soon-to-be, first-year Lake Norman High School volleyball coach Cheznee Dailey now finds herself in an envious position.
The combination product of both Lake Norman – where she began her own high school-level playing career – and Mooresville High School – where she ended it – will be among the area’s first coaches to be involved in formal season-opening action when the revamped volleyball campaign gets underway in early November. Traditionally a fall season sport at the prep level, volleyball will be among the athletic activities practically across the board experiencing a brand new environment during the scrambled 2020-21 sports school year.
With much remaining unknown in regards to the impact COVID-19 will continue to make, the NCHSAA made the long-awaited revelation of the scheduled high school sports calendar. It comes complete with the conducting of many sports, among them volleyball, to be held during non-traditional playing seasons.
Much remains unsettled due to the virus, but for now, the picture has been painted as to what we can expect. Several surprises are in place as a result.
Perhaps the most intriguing of changes involves the reverse roles in place concerning basketball and football. In the past, those involved in the latter were forced to delay their planned participation in the former as the two seasons somewhat overlapped. Football remained in play during the late-stage phases of the fall season while preparation as well as the start of basketball took place during the early winter season.
This year around, the reversal will take place. Those engaging in the basketball season that will be held beginning with practice in early December through the season stretching into late February will now be forced to delay involvement in football that will take place from early February into early April.
Some athletes may also have career decisions to make. The fact that both the wrestling and baseball seasons will be held at the same time, from mid-April through early June, will force those who have played both activities in the past when the sports were held at different times to now have to make the call as to which way they will go. It has yet been determined the possibility of allowing those wishing to do so to participate in the sports simultaneously.
With limited exceptions, the sports will be held in different seasons. Swimming and diving will stay in the winter, doing do from late November into late January, while basketball will also be eating up similar stages of the calendar year. Football and wrestling will be making the biggest adjustments, making complete moves from the more traditional time of their respective seasons.
Girls and boys soccer as well as the golf and tennis seasons for the respective genders will also be taking place during similar times in sharp contrast to the vastly different times of year each competed in the past.
Along with volleyball, cross country will also be among the first sports to compete. Much more differences will also be in store. All sports will have their seasons shortened by the number of contests, and it still remains to be determined the amount of any if at-all postseason play will be allowed to take place.
Somehow, we will survive it all and return to a more regular routine that will be followed in the future. Until then, though, we have to realize that our high school sports for now will not be the same.
