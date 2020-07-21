Crafts cater to thirsty fans

The brewing of certain beverages can be considered a craft. The fruits of that labor were made available to any wishing to sample the offerings during one of the few remaining special promotion nights on tap by the Mooresville Spinners collegiate-level baseball team. The Spinners played host to their annual Craft Beer Festival featuring several local breweries among the ones participating setting up special shops allowing all in attendance to receive a taste of what they each have to offer. The evening’s agenda was only slightly tempered by the weather forecast that merely delayed the start of the scheduled game against the rival fellow Southern Collegiate Baseball League member Lake Norman Copperheads by a half-hour that actually wound up enabling more visits to the various locations manned by representatives of the local brewing businesses. Later this week, the Spinners plan to fete another special group when celebrating Emergency Services Night. All associated with the areas of law enforcement, firefighting and rescue services will be admitted free of charge with proof of identification for the team’s scheduled against the Copperheads on Friday night at Moor Park.
