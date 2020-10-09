Fairway hope floats in form of area entry in CGA’s Four-Ball event

Hope floats.
Mooresville will have a single shot at bringing home the top prize during the course of competition within this week’s Carolinas Golf Association’s 25th annual North Carolina Four-Ball Golf Championship.
It will be in place courtesy of the team comprised of fellow area players Jimmy Popp and partner Pat O’Brien.
The pair, officially in the full fairway field as representatives of their home Mooresville Golf Club course, will be one of nearly 100 twosomes combining to account for in the neighborhood of 200 players forming the field for as many as three days of play.
The CGA will be conducting this fall season’s yearly affair on the grounds of the The Cardinal by Pete Dye and Forest Oak Country Club in Greensboro. Action in the affair will continue through the staging of Sunday’s championship round.
Each of the two-player teams in the field will play at least one round apiece on each of the two sites during the course of tournament play. The final round will then take place at The Cardinal by Pete Dye.
The format for play will adhere to the stroke-play process. Teams will use the best score on each hole posted by either team member as their official score.
Following the first two rounds, the field will be trimmed to the low 40 scores and ties. Those tandems will then merit the right to reach the championship round.
The pairing of Popp and O’Brien, each of them regulars at the MGC, account for the only participants from Mooresville to appear in the field.
The annual CGA major competition, one of the final ones on tap to take place during the organization’s current fall season schedule, is open to any male amateur-level golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by this week, is a legal resident of the state, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the CGA and has an active individual handicap at a CGA club.
About the Carolinas Golf Association
The CGA is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational organization that was founded in 1909 to promote and to protect the game of golf in the Carolinas by providing competitions, education, support and benefits to golf clubs and golfers. The CGA is the second largest golf association in the country with over 700 member clubs represented by nearly 150,000 individuals.
CGA annually conducts 48 championships and five team match competitions for men, women, juniors, and seniors. It also runs more than 150 One-Day (net and gross) events as well as qualifying for USGA national championships.
The CGA serves golf in the Carolinas with numerous programs such as: the USGA Handicap System; tournament management software and support; course measuring and course/slope ratings; agronomy consultation; answers about the Rules of Golf, Rules of Amateur Status, and Handicapping; Carolinas Golf Magazine; Interclub series; Tarheel Youth Golf Association; Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame; expense assistance for USGA Junior and Girls' Junior qualifiers from the Carolinas; and the Carolinas Golf Foundation. The CGF has distributed nearly $2,000,000 since 1977 to benefit Carolinas' golf initiatives including junior and women's programs.
