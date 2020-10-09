Fairway hope floats in form of area entry in CGA’s Four-Ball event

Hope floats.

Mooresville will have a single shot at bringing home the top prize during the course of competition within this week’s Carolinas Golf Association’s 25th annual North Carolina Four-Ball Golf Championship.

It will be in place courtesy of the team comprised of fellow area players Jimmy Popp and partner Pat O’Brien.

The pair, officially in the full fairway field as representatives of their home Mooresville Golf Club course, will be one of nearly 100 twosomes combining to account for in the neighborhood of 200 players forming the field for as many as three days of play.

The CGA will be conducting this fall season’s yearly affair on the grounds of the The Cardinal by Pete Dye and Forest Oak Country Club in Greensboro. Action in the affair will continue through the staging of Sunday’s championship round.

Each of the two-player teams in the field will play at least one round apiece on each of the two sites during the course of tournament play. The final round will then take place at The Cardinal by Pete Dye.

The format for play will adhere to the stroke-play process. Teams will use the best score on each hole posted by either team member as their official score.