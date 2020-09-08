Fall has fallen courtesy of GOTR programming options

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

You go, girls

Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont that includes coverage in the surrounding area is excited to offer virtual and at-home programming options for girls in 3rd-6th grades this fall 2020 season.

The gender-specific youth organization is now offering virtual on-line practices two times per week, on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 4-4:45 p.m.

Virtual fall programming is delivered by trained coaches in a safe virtual space, with lessons that mirror the in-person Girls on the Run program.

Virtual programming will include physical activity and social-emotional learning, providing girls with an opportunity to still build meaningful connections with their peers and caring adult role models

Program fee is $75. The cost includes: 16 virtual practices, journal, program t-shirt, 5K medal and end of season gift and certificate all shipped directly to the user. Financial assistance and payment plans are available via the online registration process.

Registration is now open online at: https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/F2020PROGRAM

GOTR is also offering home kits that girls can enjoy in the safety of their own homes.