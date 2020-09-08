Fall has fallen courtesy of GOTR programming options

You go, girls
Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont that includes coverage in the surrounding area is excited to offer virtual and at-home programming options for girls in 3rd-6th grades this fall 2020 season.
The gender-specific youth organization is now offering virtual on-line practices two times per week, on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 4-4:45 p.m.
Virtual fall programming is delivered by trained coaches in a safe virtual space, with lessons that mirror the in-person Girls on the Run program.
Virtual programming will include physical activity and social-emotional learning, providing girls with an opportunity to still build meaningful connections with their peers and caring adult role models
Program fee is $75. The cost includes: 16 virtual practices, journal, program t-shirt, 5K medal and end of season gift and certificate all shipped directly to the user. Financial assistance and payment plans are available via the online registration process.
Registration is now open online at: https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/F2020PROGRAM
GOTR is also offering home kits that girls can enjoy in the safety of their own homes.
The at-home kit includes 50 activities to fuel girls’ mind, body and spirit that emphasize the important connection between physical and emotional health. Each activity helps girls learn important skills such as how to cope when things get difficult, demonstrate care for self and others, and practice positive actions.
From the silly starters to the fun movement games and challenges, the activities area designed to get girls to laugh, create, and grow.
The kit is $49 and includes: The GOTR at Home Activity Book, an exclusive GRL PWR T-shirt, Physical Activity Training Plan, Completion Certificate, and a few other fun surprises, delivered directly to the doorstep.
Online orders are now being accepted at: https://www.gotrgreaterpiedmont.org/gotr-at-home. A limited number of sponsored kits are available thanks to the generosity of donors.
To apply for a sponsored GOTR at Home kit, please sign up for the scholarship waiting
list: https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/GOTR-at-Home-2020-Sponsored-Girls-on-the-Run-Greater-Piedmont.
For more information or questions, please contact Kristine Bienstock at kristine.bienstock@girlsontherun.org / 704-280-6203.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!