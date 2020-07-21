Family affairs allow area golfers quality family tee time

Playing golf within the family never gets old.
A pair of locally based twosomes can relate.
The duos of Mooresville’s Tom and Kathryn Carson, and Jim and Payton Popp were each among a pair of fields engaging in yearly Carolinas Golf Association events held over the past weekend.
The Carsons helped form the roster for competition in the CGA’s 23rd annual Parent-Child Golf Championship held on the Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club campus in Pinehurst.
The Popps stayed on course as a two-player team in the 54th yearly renewal of the Father-Son Golf Championship conducted on the Longleaf Golf & Family Club located in Southern Pines.
Play in each attraction was staged under similar conditions. In each affair, players adhered to an alternating-shot process during the course of their 18 holes of stroke play. Under this procedure, players take turns hitting the shots to allow both to contribute to the overall scoring cause.
As it turned out, the father-and-daughter team of Carsons posted the best performance. Combined, they carded a score of 78 that was good for a share of 10th-place in their respective flight and was worth a 13th-place finish in the overall category.
The Popp pair logged in with a score of 86 worthy of a 10th-place finish in their flight as well.
Both events conducted by the CGA were held with strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols in place. Disqualification was the penalty for any of the procedures that were failed to be followed by any of the entries.
