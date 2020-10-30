Former Mooresville star shines for Clemson

Clemson freshman Megan Bornkamp (Mooresville H.S.) propelled the third-ranked Tigers women’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Pitt on Thursday night when she scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

Bornkamp headed the ball into the net off a corner kick just 67 seconds into OT. Renee Guion’s service from the corner flag sailed toward the back post. Bornkamp soared into the air and redirected the ball past the Panthers goalkeeper to end the match.

It was her fifth goal of the season.

Despite starting at center back, Bornkamp recorded her first career multi-goal game versus Pitt.

Clemson trailed 1-0 after the Panthers broke a scoreless tie in the 49th minute. The Tigers equalized less than 2 minutes later when Bornkamp scored unassisted. She headed in her own rebound off a Makenna Morris corner kick.

Bornkamp has now scored three of her five goals in the Tigers’ last two matches. Clemson closes the regular-season Sunday at second-ranked Florida State.

