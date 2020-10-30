Former Mooresville star shines for Clemson

Clemson freshman Megan Bornkamp (Mooresville H.S.) propelled the third-ranked Tigers women’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Pitt on Thursday night when she scored the game-winning goal in overtime.
Bornkamp headed the ball into the net off a corner kick just 67 seconds into OT. Renee Guion’s service from the corner flag sailed toward the back post. Bornkamp soared into the air and redirected the ball past the Panthers goalkeeper to end the match.
It was her fifth goal of the season.
Despite starting at center back, Bornkamp recorded her first career multi-goal game versus Pitt.
Clemson trailed 1-0 after the Panthers broke a scoreless tie in the 49th minute. The Tigers equalized less than 2 minutes later when Bornkamp scored unassisted. She headed in her own rebound off a Makenna Morris corner kick.
Bornkamp has now scored three of her five goals in the Tigers’ last two matches. Clemson closes the regular-season Sunday at second-ranked Florida State.
Scoles, USC teammate win national tournament
Mooresville’s Julia Scoles and USC beach volleyball teammate Hailey Harward (Phoenix) paired to win the AVPNext Gold/AVP America U.S. Open National Championship at Clearwater Beach on Sunday.
It was the third tournament title for the tandem, which also won the Myrtle Beach Open on Oct. 11 and the Waupaca Boatride on July 11 in Wisconsin.
In pool matches, Harward-Scoles outscored opponents, 84-30, to advance to the playoffs. They dropped only one set during the weekend.
Their 11-set win streak was snapped in the semifinals. Despite the setback, Scoles and Harward secured a three-set win over Delaney Mewhirter and Katie Spieler, 21-16, 18-21, 16-14, to make their third appearance in a tournament final together.
The duo downed Erica Brok and MacKenzie Morris, 21-16, 21-14, to capture their third straight championship trophy.
Her college career has also included stops at North Carolina (indoor volleyball) and Hawaii (beach volleyball).
Scoles was a high school All-American at South Iredell, where she led the Vikings to the 2015 3A state
