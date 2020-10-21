In high cotton, sideline spotlight shines on area face in Xfinity finale

Though out of the direct limelight, Mooresville is no doubt still assured of being represented in the shadows of later this year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series championship finale.

That is the case following what transpired out of the track over the past weekend.

The Ford Performance Racing School Team’s No. 98 entry driven by current series title contender Chase Briscoe actually cited some of the efforts fashioned by his pit crew that features a prominent Mooresville native on its participating roster for continuing to push all the right buttons at just the right time in the Xfinity crowning affair courtesy of a first-place finish in the running of the Kansas Lottery 300 held at the Kansas Speedway.

Mooresville’s Sean Cotten, a graduate of Lake Norman High School, continues to handle the team’s duties as a jackman for the organization’s successful season’s showing that ranks as the best all-time in the national series’ history. The team posted its ninth win of the season overall that is the most ever accomplished in a single season that also sewed up an appearance in the title affair on tap to take place early next month.

The current crew member is continuing a career that took off once his dream of playing baseball for a living ended before it actually really began.