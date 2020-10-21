In high cotton, sideline spotlight shines on area face in Xfinity finale

Though out of the direct limelight, Mooresville is no doubt still assured of being represented in the shadows of later this year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series championship finale.
That is the case following what transpired out of the track over the past weekend.
The Ford Performance Racing School Team’s No. 98 entry driven by current series title contender Chase Briscoe actually cited some of the efforts fashioned by his pit crew that features a prominent Mooresville native on its participating roster for continuing to push all the right buttons at just the right time in the Xfinity crowning affair courtesy of a first-place finish in the running of the Kansas Lottery 300 held at the Kansas Speedway.
Mooresville’s Sean Cotten, a graduate of Lake Norman High School, continues to handle the team’s duties as a jackman for the organization’s successful season’s showing that ranks as the best all-time in the national series’ history. The team posted its ninth win of the season overall that is the most ever accomplished in a single season that also sewed up an appearance in the title affair on tap to take place early next month.
The current crew member is continuing a career that took off once his dream of playing baseball for a living ended before it actually really began.
An exceptional high school baseball career at Lake Norman led to a stellar four-year stint at Tusculum College, where he was named a 2010 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-American. Cotten majored in sports management and graduated from Tusculum in May 2011. He departed as the baseball program’s all-time leader in home runs (35), RBI (186), total bases (385), walks (106) and sacrifice flies (19).
In June of that year, the Washington Nationals selected Cotten in the 29th round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. He was assigned to the Auburn (NY) Doubledays, the Nationals’ Class A affiliate which plays in the New York-Penn League.
That opportunity didn’t pan out. The day before the season started, his contract was voided.
Following a brief business venture installing artificial turf at different places along the East Coast, a door opened in the racing industry.
Cotten landed a tryout with Stewart-Haas Racing. Stewart-Haas Racing hired him in 2012 to be the second gasman for the No. 10 car driven by Danica Patrick. He spent the first two seasons in a backup supporting role. He also spent some time as a jackman in the pit crew for Mooresville’s Kurt Busch at the premier Cup Series level and was trackside when that team won the Daytona 500 in February of 2019.
The latest win within the Xfinity Series came in the opening of the season schedule’s final three-race semifinal segment used to determine the final four field of title contenders. As a result, the FPRS car and crew became the first to automatically secure a berth in the finals.
During each phase of the postseason, a win by any title contender guarantees advancement. All other positions are determined by points.
The win sealed the presence of the entry in the championship race on tap to take place at the Phoenix Raceway in early November.
“This Performance Racing School Mustang was lights out,’’ said driver Briscoe after the fact. “Super happy to lock into Phoenix. It will be a lot less stressful the next two weeks.”
The first-place effort coming to also extend the team’s presence into the series finale proved timely as well. Earlier this week, it was announced that driver Briscoe will be elevated into a NASCAR Cup Series car beginning next year. It remains unknown as to whether his current pit crew, including Mooresville’s Cotten, will also make the move as well.
Officially racing under the Stewart-Haas Racing umbrella, the winning car paced the field for all but 41 of the 200 laps to also put up a dominate display while leading the list of eight contenders for the coveted crown. As many as four of them also have local-based connections.
While the win moved the winner to the head of the class, a shake-up of sorts took place involving the remaining local-based entries in the title mix.
Mooresville-based JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier, who was situated in third place entering the race, advanced into second place in the updated standings.
Mooresville resident and Lake Norman High School product Brandon Jones, a member of the Joe Gibbs Racing organization, improved his status into third place that was up from a sixth-place standing.
Team Penske and Mooresville resident Austin Cindric slipped into fourth place, down from the No. 2 position he held entering the semifinals opener.
JR Motorsports’ Noah Gragson dipped into the No.8 position after falling from his previous perch in fourth.
Area NASCAR Xfinity Series entries next take to the track when engaging in the O’Reilly Auto Parks 300 set for Saturday at the Texas Motor Speedway.
