Jets blow lead, fall to 0-9 for first time in team history

“They played their (butts) off,” Gase said. “We’re not finding ways to win.”

That will probably cost Gase his job at the end of this season. The heat on him has been turned way up with each loss, but it appears unlikely the Jets will make a coaching change during the bye week.

But it still won't be a comfortable week for the coach, who dropped to 7-18 with the Jets after being hired with great expectations — particularly on offense. That hasn't panned out at all.

Darnold's future is still unclear, and it's unknown if he'll be healthy enough to play in New York's next game at Los Angeles against the Chargers on Nov. 22. This season was supposed to be all about Darnold taking the next step in becoming a franchise quarterback in his third season.

Instead, he could end up following Gase out the door.

The Jets currently hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft next April, a position that actually would have been put in jeopardy with a win Monday night. While frustrated fans dream about potentially landing Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, New York's coaches and players just want to walk off the field winners at some point.