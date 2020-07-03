Keeping winner in sight highlights area entry’s Jr. Am title try

Seeing was believing.
That wound up being the case for the only area entry in the field for participation in earlier this week’s first Tarheel Youth Golf Association competition of the month.
Mooresville’s Matteo Blanchfield kept the eventual winner of the TYGA’s Coastal Plans Junior Amateur Golf Championship in his sights before fashioning a share of the runner-up position within his 14-15 age division in the two-day and 36-hole stroke place affair held at the Greenville Country Club.
Blanchfield, officially representing his home Trump National Golf Club course in the field, shaved eight strokes off his score from the first round to the second with respective rounds of 77-69 for a total of 146 strokes that garnered him a two-way tie for second place. He wound up finishing 11 strokes behind the eventual winner who also played in a group just behind him during the final 18 holes.
Play in the affair followed the strict adherence to all required protocols surrounding COVID-19 with the penalty of disqualification to any disobeying any of the restrictions.
Blanchfield carded his first-round score of 77 to enter the second and final day battling from behind. His second-day effort enabled him to climb up the leaderboard and merit the share of the runner-up spot. His improvement from the first round to the second was the second-best managed by any other player in the full field.
As small consolation, the winner of his age division also emerged as the affair’s overall champion with a two-day total of 135 strokes that was seven strokes under par.
Play was also held in Girls 12-14 and Girls 15-18 age groups as well as within a Boys 12-13 and 16-18 age bracket.
Action was conducted under the sanctioning of the parent Carolinas Golf Association.
The field was available to all girls and boys who were legal residents of North Carolina and owned recognized handicaps from a CGA member club.
