Last call for Girls on the Run activity kits

The Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont are giving a last call for its Power Up activities.
Designed to fuel a girl’s mind, body and spirit, the kit includes 50 activities that emphasize the important connection between physical and emotional health. Each activity helps girls learn valuable skills such as how to cope when things get difficult, demonstrate care for self and others, and practice positivity. From the silly starters to the fun movement games and challenges, your girl will laugh, create and grow through each activity.
While the kit is designed specifically with 8 to 11-year-old girls in mind, the entire family can participate and learn or girls can complete lessons independently at their own pace by accessing the free Power Up videos.
The activity book provides 16 lessons in an easy-to-follow format and includes pages that a girl can use to capture her ideas and feelings as she moves throughout the program. Because movement is so important, there is also a physical activity guide included that the whole family can use to get — and stay — active.
The Power Up book is available for $49 and includes an exclusive GRL PWR T-shirt, the physical activity guide, completion certificate and a few other fun surprises, delivered directly to the doorstep.
In addition to selling the Power Up Activity Kits, Girls on the Run of Greater Piedmont is also raising funds to be able to provide free kits to girls who qualify, as they want all girls to have the opportunity to learn, create and be active this summer.
Visit https://www.raceplanner.com/donate/PWRUPKIT to make a donation. If you need financial assistance, fill out the financial assistance interest form: https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/Power-Up-2020-Sponsored-Girlson-the-Run-Greater-Piedmont.
For additional information, visit www.gotrgreaterpiedmont.org/Power-Up.
