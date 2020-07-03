Lookout underway for Iredell County’s premier golfers

The search for Iredell County’s best golfers is approaching the final fairway.
A combination coordinated effort in place between the Mooresville Golf Club and the Statesville Country Club courses are currently in cahoots in hopes of crowning the county’s top players in as many as five different age and/or gender related divisions.
Registration for the 2020 Iredell County Golf Championship competition remains underway. Sign-ups will continue to take place through the middle of the month.
The two-day, 36-hole and staggered stroke-place affair will be held the weekend of July 18-19. Filling their respective roles as co-hosts, one round apiece will be held at each of the two involved sites.
The MGC will cater to the opening round to take place on July 18. The following day, the SCC will be the location of the second and final 18 holes of play. Champions will then be recognized after the latter.
Cost of playing varies depending on the status of the individual entries. All up-to-date dues paying members of the two courses will be charged $85 per player. All others will be assessed a $120 fee. The cost covers the two rounds of play including greens and cart rental, range access, putting green availability, prizes and a cater lunch during the awards ceremony following the final round.
All payments must be made no later than July 14.
The fees can be paid at either site. Statesville Country Club is only accepting credit cards for purchases.
The affair is open to all interested participants age 18 and above who are legal residents of Iredell County and/or a member of each of the host sites. Various divisions will be featured.
Championship Flight play is open to any and all wishing to compete and will be held from each location’s farthest-back tee boxes.
A Men’s Flight will be comprised of those playing from the next closest tee boxes.
A Senior Flight made up of players between the ages of 55-64 and a Super Senior Flight consisting of golfers age 64 and above, will all be played from the courses’ gold teeing areas.
A Women’s Flight will find all females of all ages hitting from the same red colored tee boxes.
A dress code will be strictly enforced at each site.
First-round tee times will be posted two days prior to the scheduled opening round. The second round’s times will be released after the first-round scores are posted.
Players will be paired according to score and flight status for the final round’s play.
Registration forms are currently available at both of the host courses.
Both sites will also be adhering to all required protocols in place regarding COVID-19. A full list of procedures to be followed will be presented to all players prior to play.
