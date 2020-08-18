Mauney leaves most bull riders in his rearview mirror

Among the more merrier.
Mooresville native and current Iredell County resident J.B. Mauney fared better than the majority when continuing his quest to return to royalty in the Professional Bull Riding Association.
Mauney logged in with a single successful ride that proved to be top-10 worthy following his participation in the PBA’s revival of the iconic Bullnanza held as part of the elite Unleash The Beast tour.
Mauney parlayed his round-two ride that went the distance resulting in the receiving of a judge’s score of 87.25 points into the fashioning of a final eighth-place finish in a field featuring the top professional bull riders in the world.
The effort enabled the former two-time PBR World Champion, who also remains the single all-time most winning rider in PBR history in regards to his surpassing the $7 million mark in career earnings, to also improve his overall standing in the circuit’s updated overall world championship standings.
Mauney offset the inability to merit a qualified ride in both the opening round as well as third closing round of the competition conducted inside the Lazy E Arena located in Guthrie, Okla., by successfully staying aboard his assigned wild bull for the full eight-second duration of his round-two ride.
As it turned out, that was all he needed to account for his overall eighth-place finish. The feat was also worth another 13 points toward his title quest.
The elite PBR Unleash The Beast will next travel to Salt Lake City, Utah, and Days of ‘47 Arena for the PBR TicketSmarter Invitational, presented by Cooper Tires. The event will take place Friday and Saturday.
