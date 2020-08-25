Mooresville remains on hold as host of classic car competition

First a dot.
Then a destination.
Now back to a dot again.
This time though, the latest situation comes complete with another destination pending.
Mooresville has undergone just such multiple musical-chair participating transitions since being selected to serve as the one of the limited number of locations serving as the host of a scheduled stop on a near coast-to-coast classic car competition.
The annual Hemmings Motor News Great Race, featuring cars of all makes and models that are at a minimum 48 years old, has now twice been delayed to the point that this year’s event will now not take place at all.
Initially, the affair pitting vintage cars in a 10-day, cross-country combination endurance and appearance competition putting the factors of time as well as speed and distance all in place, was set to be held during its traditional late June date. On that initial line-up card, Mooresville was on track to fill the role as the site of an overnight stop.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that originally-scheduled offering was first postponed until late August. In fact, the revamped agenda called for the affair to make its re-scheduled showing in Mooresville later this week.
Hold that thought as well.
After careful consideration event organizers to make the difficult decision to cancel this year’s competition completely.
“We believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing,’’ said Jeff Stumb, the race’s director.
Organizers cited the recent surge in the number of virus cases in several of the states appearing on the event’s mapped-out route as the primary reason for making the disaster call.
It now marks the second and final time the affair will be reset this year.
As a result, the dates of the 2021 Great Race have been established. With little changes in place other than the date, all other items will remain the same. Every race team that had secured a spot in the ’20 Great Race will be also guaranteed a position in the ’21 affair. Also, all locations that had been designated as host sites, including Mooresville, will also remain in place as well.
“We will continue to focus on ways we can enhance the participant experience as we move closer,’’ said Stumb.
Teams previously confirmed the field included those hailing from all across the United States as well as Japan, England, Australia and Canada.
Mooresville remains on the list of sites to serve as the host of one of the settings of a scheduled overnight stay on the part of the participants.
“We are still looking forward to visiting all of the great cities we had lined up,’’ said Stumb of the total of 19 such locations across eight set to serve as hosts. “We are going to brand the 2021 Great Race as the ‘Most Anticipated Great Race Ever.’”
The nine-day and 2,300-mile adventure, which will begin in front of the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas and conclude in Greenville, S.C., will be bringing together 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles to locations in 19 stops in the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia.
Mooresville will be among the number of areas set to serve as one of the overnight lodging locations. The exact date of the immediate area’s event is yet to be determined.
The Great Race features a total purse of $150,000 that will be dispersed among the top finishers in multiple divisions. The ’21 winners will again receive $50,000 each of the total purse.
The annual event, which was started in 1983, features vehicle that are restricted to pre-1972 and usually includes those from the early 1900s as well. On average, there are 120 cars entered in hopes of securing some of the available cash-prize purse.
