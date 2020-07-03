NCHSAA extends dead period for sports-related workouts

Death among the state’s high school sports programs will continue to take a holiday long after the passing of the extended weekend’s Fourth of July celebration.

The N.C High School Athletic Association will continue to enforce no contact summer workout guidelines beyond next week after a sharp increase in coronavirus cases prompted N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper to extend the statewide Phase 2 restrictions through July 17.

The NCHSAA had originally planned to reduce restrictions on summer workouts starting on Monday. Instead, the mandatory dead period, which was to expire after today, will remain in place.

Late last month, Cooper ordered the extension of Phase 2 statewide.

“Since the NCHSAA has not established a date as to when we will transition into the NCHSAA Phase Two, Phase One will continue on July 6th,” NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said in an email to coaches.

Weight rooms will remain closed and athletes can participate in conditioning and individual skill drills. No contact is allowed between players. That includes using a shared football, basketball, soccer ball or volleyball.

Current guidelines also prohibit more than 25 people, including players, athletes and athletic trainers, to be together outside at one time and only 10 people at a time for inside sports. No more than 90 minutes of training per group is permitted.

If a player or coach tests positive for COVID-19, “all members of that pod and those who have close contact should quarantine for 14 days past last exposure.