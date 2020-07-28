NCHSAA puts Phase Two plan in play for August

Turn the calendar page.
When so doing as of this weekend, the N.C. High School Athletic Association has also agreed to implement another plan of operation related to high school sports effective in early August.
Late last month, the NCHSAA Board of Directors voted to provide Phase Two guidance to member schools regarding summer conditioning and workout activities. The guidelines take effect as of Monday.
Consultation with school systems and health-related administrators continue to be encouraged relative to local rules and regulations.
Some of the new Phase Two guidelines include: sharing of equipment is now permissible within small groups/pods; wearing of protective equipment remains prohibited; equipment must be disinfected frequently and disinfection is required prior to use by other pods; trainers and first responders are not required but should always be included when possible.
Coaches of schools that have not participated in Phase One are strongly encouraged to ensure a gradual return to activities, considering the condition of students who may have been physically inactive this summer.
Due to the extreme heat and humidity, requirements listed in the NCHSAA Handbook as well as local policies must be followed.
The NCHSAA staff has worked with the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee on recommendations for member schools regarding summer activities that are in alignment with DHHS directives. The Phase Two guidance is intended to help continue or begin to navigate a gradual reopening of high school sports while helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The NCHSAA Board of Directors, in a news release, stated that it understands implementation decisions schools make this summer regarding sports and other co-curricular activities will potentially impact the upcoming school year. Thus, it is important to adhere to this current guidance.
Schools and coaches are reminded that, per NCHSAA policy, participation in summer sports/activities cannot be required.
The staff, board of directors, and SMAC remain committed to administering sports/activities this fall, provided it can be done safely and in accordance with guidance from state educational and medical partners, the news release stated.
Decisions relative to the Sept. 1 start date will be made later in August.
