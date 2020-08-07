NCHSAA reacts to state’s extension of Phase 2 plan

Back up that athletic activity bus.
Following the announcement made earlier this week by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper that will extend the state’s Phase 2 of Safer at Home plan by nearly another two weeks, the N.C. High School Athletic Association has reacted accordingly.
The NCHSAA , the governing organization for the state’s public schools, wasted little time in making an official response to the decision that will continue to keep gyms, bars, movie theaters and other entertainment venues – including select sports sites -- where social distancing would continue to be difficult to monitor closed.
“At his press conference,’’ said Que Tucker, NCHSAA commissioner, via a release, “Gov. Copper and his health team extended Phase Two of the state’s reopening play until at least Sept. 11. Unfortunately, this announcement means that the start of sports for the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed beyond Sept. 1 for NCHSAA member schools.”
The state’s high school sports authority had initially set the Sept. 1 date as the one on which its members could conduct formal activities related to the fall season sports. That timetable has now been pushed back by another 10 days.
“The NCHSAA Staff and Board of Directors,” said Tucker in the statement, “will review all available options, seek input from SMAC, DPI, a sports ad hoc committee and announce a calendar for playing sports during the upcoming year. It is hoped that we can make this announcement prior to Aug. 17.”
Last month, the NCHSAA postponed the official required portion of the fall sports practice phase until Sept. 1, noting at the time that the date could change pending additional health-related concerns. Sports practices and games on the part of the organization’s public school members have been on hold since the middle of March.
The NCHSAA then progressed into Phase 2 of its reopening plan earlier this week, which enabled programs to participate in voluntary workouts allowing the use of shared equipment.
