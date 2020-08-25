Pack leader helps boost area’s connections to CGA’s Carolinas Sr. Am

Leader of the pack.
One of the two area-based entries in the field as well as making the qualifying cut during one of the final such affairs held prior to the upcoming main event made sure to make his particular presence felt in a big way.
Mooresville’s Mike Arnold posted by far the lowest single individual 18-hole stroke round in the fairway field to fashion the medalist honors from the qualifying competition to fill the line-up card of participants on tap to merit entry into later this year’s 59th annual Carolinas Golf Association’s Carolinas Senior Amateur Golf Championship.
Convening along with the remainder of those seeking a chance at garnering an invite during play held on the Monroe Country Club course, Arnold easily outdistanced himself from the crowd with his carding of an impressive eight-under par score of 64 strokes.
The effort locked up medalist bragging rights for Arnold by a comfortable seven-stroke cushion over the next-best entry in the field. It also accounted for one of the largest outright winning margins managed in any of the previously held qualifying events.
As a result, Arnold was able to captain a crew of as many as 27 players from the field to also sew up coveted invites to the CGA’s Carolinas Sr. Am.
Among those also bagging a much-wanted opportunity to contend for this year’s title is Mooresville’s Jimmy Popp. Popp logged in with a score of even-par 72 to also make the cut.
Both area-based players will help strengthen the ties in the man attraction on track to tee off Sept. 9-11 at the Ballantyne Country Club course in Charlotte.
Players from across North and South Carolina will help form the field based on previous performances as well as efforts fashioned during the course of several of the qualifying affairs also held to help earn playing positions.
Mooresville in particular is seeking to house the event’s champion for a second straight year.
Last year, in what was a record-setting performance, Mooresville’s Steve Harwell capped an extremely successful year of play in the CGA by romping to a win in the Carolinas Sr. Am.
Harwell carried a three-shot lead into the final round and polished off the wire-to-wire showing with a final 10-stroke margin to prevail. His final 18-under-par score of 198 strokes for the complete tournament resulted in a record-setting low 54-hole score in the all-time history of the event. Buoyed by the win, Harwell has also been granted automatic entry into this year’s tournament field.
The outcome came after Harwell also emerged as a winner in the CGA’s Carolinas Senior Four-Ball, the Coleman Invitational, the N.C. Senior Amateur and the National Senior Hall of Fame.
Combined, the performances helped crown Harwell as last year’s CGA Senior Golfer of the Year.
He became just the third player in CGA history to win both the N.C. Sr. Am and the Carolinas Sr. Am titles in the same calendar year.
The Carolinas Senior Amateur, which began in 1962, is conducted over the course of 54 holes of stroke play. After the first two rounds comprised of a total of 36 holes, the field is cut to the low 60 scores and ties for the third and final round. Entry is open to all qualifying amateur golfer who has reached his 55th birthday by the first date of the competition, maintains a residence in North or South Carolina, is a member of good standing from a CGA member club and has a recognized individual golf handicap that does not exceed 10.4 strokes.
