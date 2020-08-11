Semifinals setback sidelines Spinners seeking second SCBL tourney title

Waiters and watchers.
That wound up being the final two of the multiple roles held by the Mooresville Spinners during the course of final phase play in this summer’s Southern Collegiate Baseball League’s postseason tournament.
Already serving as both an active participant and host, Mooresville added its final two positions of being patient and serving as a mere witness after being denied the opportunity to challenge for what would have been the franchise’s second SCBL second-season team title in what was its third season as a circuit member.
A valiant bid to make it as far as the championship phase of play in the weather-wrecked week’s worth of action in the double-elimination affair came to a close following the Spinners’ 11-4 loss suffered at the gloves of the eventual finalists Carolina Vipers coming in the finals of the event’s loser’s bracket play that also served as the equivalent of the affair’s semifinals stage.
With the loss, Mooresville ended its shot at advancing into the overall finals, where the top-seeded Piedmont Pride managed to support that status and successfully defend their SCBL title to repeat as tournament champs after defeating the Vipers in the one-game-and-done finals.
With one lone day’s exception, all action related to the SCBL postseason attraction was held entirely at the Spinners’ home Moor Park facility. Heavy rains hitting the area for a fourth straight day forced the winners’ bracket game and loser’s bracket title tilt to both take place at another host league site.
As a result, Mooresville was relegated to being a mere witness when the championship game was able to be played back at Moor Park to also draw the season’s scheduled to a close.
For the tournament hosts, they posted a final 3-2 mark in all league tourney play to account for one of the busiest slates of all of the initial six teams included in the field. With the ouster from the field following the defeat in the loser’s bracket affair, this year’s team polished off play with an overall 21-15 record that allowed this year’s edition to become the newest member of the now seven-year-old organization’s entries to reach the 20-win mark.
A shot at enhancing that ledger wound up taking a hit in what also emerged as the team’s final game of this season.
Carolina Vipers 11, Spinners 4
The surrendering of six sixth-inning runs to the second-seeded Vipers proved to be the undoing in the third-seeded Spinners’ final appearance of this summer.
The loss denied Mooresville the chance to move on in tournament play.
For the Spinners, a pitching-by-committee cast consisting of Nolan DeVos (Harrisburg, Davidson College), Andrew Dye (Vilas, Lenoir Rhyne University), Sterling Thomas (Waynesville, Erskine College), hometown product Jackson Reid (Mooresville, Lenoir Rhyne University), Joe Gregorie (Denver, Surry Community College), Caleb Jacobs (Buford, Georgia, Mt. Olive College) and Tyler White (Huntersville, Tusculum College) all took various turns to the mound. As a group, the allowed the 11 runs on 13 hits while striking out seven.
Offensively, a pair of hits off the bat being swung by Houston Koon (Wilkesboro, Campbell University) served to captain the crew. Also for Mooresville, single shots apiece collected by Justin Fox (Concord, Erskine College), Anthony Hennings (Weddington, Elon University), Max LeCroy (Asheville, Lenoir Rhyne University), Jacob Whitley (Clemmons, UNC Charlotte) and hometown product Sam Zayicek (Mooresville, High Point University) helped contribute to the cause.
Season summary
Mooresville posted an outright third-place finish in the final regular-season standings within the SCBL and wound up being among the final three teams still in contention for this year’s postseason tournament title.
Play this season was tempered somewhat by the presence of COVID-19 that initially suspended the start of the schedule and also tinkered with the possibility that no action would be able to take place at all. As it turned out, the season was able to get underway in mid-June and extend into the first week of August.
