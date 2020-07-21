Serious Series business springs MRD facility back to life

This is serious.
How serious?
Major serious.
World Series serious.
Drawing a close to in excess of three months’ worth of idleness due to the coronavirus, one member of the Mooresville Recreation Department facility’s family will spring — or rather summer — back to life later this week in a big way.
The MRD’s Cornelius Road Park multi-field complex will be privy to hosting a competition in the scheduled Top Gun Sports program’s Summer Softball World Series.
On the books as a selected site since the start of the year but unsure as to whether it would actually back up that billing, Cornelius Road Park has been granted approval to serve as one of the surrounding area’s sites selected to fill roles as a Summer Softball World Series host.
In addition to the local location, other places — most of the also consisting of multiple playing fields — filling similar roles include those situated in Cornelius, Huntersville and Gastonia.
The Top Gun Sports Summer Softball World Series accounts for one of the major events to take place with the travel tournament-team organization. It features action taking place within as many as five different age divisions and traditionally attracts one of its largest overall fields of all its sanctioned competitions.
In the case of the lone Mooresville site serving as a host, it will cater to play taking place in the second-oldest of the various age-based groups.
A total of 15 teams hailing from as many as three states — North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia — will form the field for play on the total of now four available Cornelius Road Park fields to contend for the title of Top Gun Sports World Series champion within the affair’s 14-and-under age division.
Pool and bracket play will be held in both a Gold and Silver division. Play on the site will begin at 9 a.m. during all three days of scheduled play.
The Summer World Series will begin on Friday morning and continue practically non-stop through the crowning of the various age and division champions on Sunday afternoon.
In addition to play in the 14-U division, other groups engaging in action on the remaining fields involves teams within the eight-and-under, 10-U, 12-U and High School age brackets.
While able to engage in the season’s major as originally scheduled, additional safety precautions will be in place due to the coronavirus. No traditional opening ceremonies will be conducted at any of the sites and none of the skills competitions that have been held in the past will take place as well. Also, the ceremonial post-play party that has been held on the evening of the first day of action will also not be held this year.
The practicing of safe-distancing protocols by all participants at each of the sites will also be strictly enforced. As a result, none of the pre-game and post-game introductions and sportsmanship acknowledgements, respectively, will be allowed to take place on the various and respective fields of play.
The action taking place over the course of the upcoming extended three-day period at Cornelius Road Park will account for the first organized activity to take place on a MRD-maintained facility since the department closed all its ball fields and playgrounds in early March.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!