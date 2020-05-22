Soccer seniors showered by extended-day special drive-by salute

Once simply wasn’t enough.

So, to make amends, the Lake Norman High School girls soccer team actually spent an extended three-day weekend to acknowledge appreciation for the contributions of some of its parting participants.

Deemed a special “Senior Night at the Lake — Mobile Version” celebration, a caravan of players, coaches and additional supporters of the Wildcats paid visits to the homes of each of the team’s 14 different seniors as part of a season-ending drive-by salute.

“It’s our tradition that each of the underclass players present a gift basket to each senior,’’ said Matt Bice, Lake Norman’s head soccer coach. “I really appreciate the efforts of all of the underclassmen to make our drive-by caravan special for our seniors. We strive to be a family. I think that was very evident.”

It took time to make all the traveling arrangements complete.

The trek actually began on a Friday, and the ceremony continued into the following Sunday evening. The first two days, the group made appearances at the residences of each of the 14 seniors. In addition to the gift packages provided by all of the team’s non-senior players, the seniors were also the recipients of a framed jersey, an individual photo, a team photo and a senior-only keepsake shot.