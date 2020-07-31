Spinners seek to protect home plate as SCBL tournament host

Clean plate club.
The Mooresville Spinners will be seeking to secure exclusive solo membership to just such a private organization entering this week’s play in the Southern Collegiate Baseball League’s annual postseason tournament.
The Spinners, with already one such coveted title trophy safely in their possession, have added incentive in order to attempt to achieve that feat.
Mooresville has been designated as the host of the league’s second-season attraction that tosses out its opening pitch of a scheduled week’s worth of action in the mid-afternoon on Monday. Play in the scheduled double-elimination attraction – weather permitting –extends through at least the late-stage segment of the week. It’s remotely possible as well that the entity could stretch all the way into the early portion of the weekend as well.
The Spinners will be seeking their organization’s second SBL tournament crown and third all-time in franchise history. The Spinners snared the title two years ago to also coincide with what was their rookie season of participation in the SCBL. Prior to that, Mooresville boasted one Carolinas Virginia Collegiate Baseball League tournament title to display for the organization’s previous conference connection.
Mooresville will be joined in the cast of challengers buy the full line-up of league entries that includes the defending champion Piedmont Pride as well as the Lake Norman Copperheads, Carolina Venom, Carolina Venom and Concord Athletics
Final seeding status for the field is scheduled to be confirmed by today as regular-season play continued through games scheduled for late Saturday.
In the case of the Spinners, they are assured of taking the No. 3 seed into the affair. As a result, Mooresville will be making its debut when facing off against the as-yet-to-be-determined No. 6 seed in the second of two opening-day games on Monday. That affair is slated for a 7 p.m. start.
By the tournament schedule, two games are set for Monday, featuring a 4 p.m. and 7 start, with as many as three games on tap for Wednesday. Three more contests are slated for Wednesday. One semifinal game is to take place on Thursday night with the first of a maximum number of title tilts tabled for Friday evening. An if-necessary game is penciled in to take place on Saturday night.
All of the action will be held on the Spinners’ Moor Park facility.
To commemorate Mooresville’s role as the postseason tournament host, the Spinners are also planning to conduct the SCBL’s first-ever Home Run Derby.
Two representatives of each of the league members will contend for the home run title during the pre-tournament kickoff festivities scheduled to take place on Sunday evening. Gates to the competition will open at 6 p.m. in advance of the derby. No admission fee will be charged.
From Mooresville, a spice of hometown flavor will be in place as local product Davis Turner (Mooresville, Lenoir Rhyne University) emerged from a crowd during a batting practice homer-off competition to join teammate Dalton Williams (Dallas, Appalachian State University) as the Spinners’ entries.
Each contestant will receive the same number of opportunities to hit home runs in order to advance and emerge as the home run champion.
Play in the SCBL postseason tournament will also be used to draw a shortened season initially suspended and on the verge of not taking place at all before precautions were secured in the face of COVID-19 concerns to take place over a two-month-long period.
