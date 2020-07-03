Spinners set special salute to attending military personnel

Salute!

As part of an extended into-the-first-of-the-week July Fourth holiday weekend celebration, the Mooresville Spinners will be conducting a special evening program designed to show appreciation for those responsible for protecting the nation’s independence.

The Spinners, a presence in Mooresville since 2014 as a wooden-bat level collegiate baseball organization, will be hosting a Military Appreciation Night at Moor Park prior to and practically throughout their scheduled game set for Monday night.

Any past as well as present military personnel will be admitted to the game free of charge with valid identification. Special recognition ceremonies are also on tap to take place throughout the evening as well.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. but gates to the contest open well in excess of an hour before the first pitch.

The Spinners announced the promotion to also coincide with the original schedule change. Initially, Monday’s game against the countering fellow Southern Collegiate Baseball League member Lake Norman Copperheads was slated for an away contest. But mutual agreement on the part of both teams, the venue was changed to take place at Moor Park.

The night’s plans call for several in-game events to be held to specifically identify all the military personnel along with additional vital attendees for their services.

The game is the first of as many as five home games on tap for the team set to take place over the course of a six-day span next week.

