Spinners snag wins to secure successful showings

As it should be.
The Mooresville Spinners posted a pair of wins over as many different opponents that each appeared on paper at any rate as ones that should be bettered by the bunch.
The seventh-season Spinners followed up the banking of a 6-1 triumph over an independent-level Statesville Owls outfit by being even more dominating during an inning-shortened, 12-1 downing of the fellow in-Southern Collegiate Baseball League member and rival Lake Norman Copperheads.
Managing to engage in both games while also dancing around some weather-related issues that forced the complete cancellation of as many as three additional affairs originally on tap to take place, Mooresville collected the verdicts to improve to the 11-8 level in all games carrying full and pivotal SCBL clout as part of an overall 14-12 slate they carried with them back into action this week.
With the rash of recent rainouts also actually extending into the early segment of this week’s schedule, the Spinners venture into what is slated to be the next-to-the-last full segment of regular-season play sitting outright and somewhat secure in the third-place position in the updated SCBL standings. Mooresville owns the third of only three winning records owned by league teams in action held against each other and maintained a healthy five-game edge in the win department and a full six-game cushion in the loss column ahead of the current fourth-place entry as teams slowly begin to wiggle their way towards possible postseason seeding status.
Spinners 12, Copperheads 1
Making sure to keep the two teams’ distant separation squarely in place, the Spinners seized command early and padded it just past the midway mark to eventually close out the issue a full two innings shy of regulation nine innings of play due to the mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule to finish as 12-1 victors.
Starting and winning pitcher John Grigg (Lawndale, Lenoir Rhyne University) was followed to the mound by relievers Brennon Oxford (Durham New Hampshire, Wake Forest University) and Noah Eaker (Cherryville, Catawba Valley Community College) in limiting the fourth-place Copperheads — residents of nearby Huntersville and as such the closest of all fellow SCBL foes — to just the lone run on only three hits while striking out 15. Grigg struck out seven hitters while Oxford chalked up six K’s. Eaker whiffed two of the three batters he faced in the top of the seventh.
Offensively, the Spinners paraded five runs across the plate in the bottom of the first and tagged on an additional five-run rally in the last half of the fifth. The tallying of the final two runs by the Spinners in the bottom of the sixth stanza set the stage for the matter to end early after again holding Lake Norman scoreless in the top of the seventh to bag the double-digit decision.
Helping get the run production started, Anthony Hennings (Weddington, Elon University) smacked a three-run home run in the first to ignite the charge. Wade Chandler (Apex, UNC Asheville) clubbed a double among his team high-tying two hits, joined in that department by Max Lecroy (Asheville, Lenoir Rhyne University), who also drove home two runs, and Houston Koon (Wilkesboro, Campbell University)
Doubles each banged by both hometown product Sam Zayicek (Mooresville, High Point University), Christian Maggio (Myrtle Beach SC, Charleston Southern University) and Kye Andress (Stanley, Catawba Valley CC) allowed them to headline a cast that also included local product Jermie Greene (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College) and Tanner Burns (Stanley, Limestone College) with a base knock apiece.
Spinners 6, Owls 1
With in-county bragging rights at stake, the Spinners downed the fellow Iredell County-based Owls, 6-1, to also extend their advantage in the season’s series between the two teams.
Starting and winning pitcher Joey Cobb (Denver, Lenoir Rhyne University) combined with Joe Gregorie (Denver, Surry Community College), Sterling Thomas (Waynesville, Erskine College) and Lecroy to allow the single run on four well-spaced hits.
At the plate, Justin Fox (Concord, Erskine College) and Jacob Whitley (Clemmons, UNC Charlotte) socked a double apiece and were joined by teammate Chandler with two base hits each.
Upcoming games
With the recent rained-out games against SCBL foes yet to be rescheduled, Mooresville headed back into action on track to follow up late Tuesday’s twilight doubleheader against the league member and current front running Carolina Vipers, with results from both those scheduled seven-inning affairs posted too late to be included in this edition, by traveling to take on the second-place and reigning SCBL champion Piedmont Pride Wednesday in action again on tap to be held at Truist Field in Charlotte.
The Spinners return home on Thursday night to Moor Park to take on the non-league member Owls for a final time this season before staying put to welcome back into town the SCBL member Lake Norman Copperheads on what has been designated as Emergency Services Appreciation Night Friday. All law enforcement, firefighting and rescue-related personnel will be admitted free of charge with a valid identification for Friday’s game.
