Spinners unable to gain ground during late-season stretch

Two steps forward before taking just as many back.
Gearing up for the fast-approaching postseason portion of the season’s fast-fading schedule, the Mooresville Spinners followed just such a pattern over the slightly extended next-to-the-last weekend of regulation play.
The seventh-season Spinners banked back-to-back yet vastly different favorable decisions in the form of an 11-2 defeat of rival Lake Norman Copperheads and an extra-inning-aided, 9-8 clipping of the Concord Athletics before having that spree snapped with a pair of same-day, 3-2 defeats dropped during a doubleheader against the Carolina Venom.
With all four recent outcomes taking place against Southern Collegiate Baseball League counterparts, Mooresville – the circuit’s postseason tournament title winner two summers ago – headed back into action for the final full week of regular season play sitting on a 14-11 record to show for all league-counting contests that places its safely in third-place in the updated SCBL standings.
Overall, the latest run of results puts the Spinners at the 17-15 barrier with only one more venture outside the league ranks tabled to take place.
Spinners 11, Copperheads 2
Taking charge from the outset and never letting it go, the Spinners built as much as an 8-0 edge and cruised to the near double-digit decision.
Starting and winning Mooresville pitcher John Grigg (Lawndale, Lenoir Rhyne University) was followed to the mound by the cast of fellow staff members featuring Jackson Fisher (Salisbury, UNC Wilmington), hometown products Jason Hudak (Mooresville, UNC Wilmington) and J.P. Perez (Mooresville, UNC Asheville) as well as Javi Martinez (Fuquay Varina, Catawba Valley Community College). Collectively, the crew surrendered the two runs on a matching number of hits while racking up eight strikeouts among them.
At the plate, local product Jermie Greene (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College) collected a team-best three hits. Fellow area product Davis Turner (Mooresville, Lenoir Rhyne) banged a double among his two hits and also accounted for a roster-best three runs batted in. Also for the winners, Houston Koon (Wilkesboro, Campbell University) was joined by Max Lecroy (Asheville, Lenoir Rhyne), Christian Maggio (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Charleston Southern University) and Justin Fox (Concord, Erskine College) in also chipping in with two base knocks apiece. Fox also knocked two teammates home as well. The supporting cast consisting of Jacob Whitley (Clemmons, UNC Charlotte) and Nick Solomita (Huntersville, UNC Greensboro) each piped in with a single base hit as well.
Spinners 9, Athletics 8, (10 innings)
Trailing by two runs entering the top half of the ninth inning, the Spinners first forged a tie by plating a pair of runs and then secured their first and only lead of the game during their first extra-inning turn at-bat to prevail.
Out of the bullpen, Mooresville reliever Nolan Eaker (Cherryville, Catawba Valley) earned the win. Also garnering mound time during the affair included hometown product Jackson Reid (Mooresville, Lenoir Rhyne) along with Jake Landis (Gastonia, Pfeiffer College), Tyler White (Huntersville, Tusculum College), and Sterling Thomas (Waynesville, Erskine College). Combined, they coughed up the eight runs on 14 hits while fanning 11.
With the bat, Lecroy cranked out four hits – one of them a double – to marshal the victorious hit parade. Anthony Hennings (Weddington, Elon University) drove home two teammates on a matching number of hits while Maggio stroked a double to help headline a crew comprised of Koon, Turner, Greene, Solomita, Spencer Bright (Iron Station, Carson Newman College) and hometown product Sam Zayicek (Mooresville, High Point University) with single base hits apiece.
Venom 3, Spinners 2
It was slim pickings for the Spinners, limited to just as many hits as runs in dropping the narrow one-run decision.
The Spinners tallied both runs in the top half of the fourth inning that at the time knotted the matter before the Venom logged in with what proved to be the game-winning run in the last of the eighth.
Reliever Thomas was tagged with the loss, coming on to replace starter Perez. Between the pair, they allowed three runs on six hits while striking out six.
Offensively, single base knocks apiece managed by Fox and Caleb Jacobs (Buford,Georgia, Mt. Olive College) accounted for all the Spinners hits. Jacobs was credited with both RBI.
Venom 3, Spinners 2 (10 innings)
Despite forging a tie to force extras and then taking a lead in the top of the 10th, the Spinners were dealt the setback to endure the sweep.
In relief, Joe Gregorie (Denver, Surry Community) shouldered the loss. Also spending time on the mound included Joey Cobb (Denver, Lenoir Rhyne), Nolan DeVos (Harrisburg, Davidson College), and Fisher. Combined, they gave up the three runs on eight hits while striking out nine.
At the plate, Maggio paired base hits while Fox and Lecroy chimed in with solo shots apiece. Greene was credited with the Spinners’ lone run batted in.
Upcoming schedule
Home games galore fill Mooresville’s calendar upon drawing the regular-season segment to a close. Following a late Tuesday, trip to take on the defending SCBL champion Piedmont Pride in the third of the three Spinners games on tap to take place at Truist Park in downtown Charlotte, nothing but at-home affairs remain. The results of Tuesday's game were not available in time for Wednesday's edition.
The Spinners kick off the season-ending homestand comprised of four straight games when hosting the Copperheads Wednesday in celebration of Youth Appreciation Night. A visit from the non-league member Catawba Valley Stars follows on the regular season’s final Thirsty Thursday night, after which the return to SCBL play finds Mooresville hosting the Athletics Friday. The season’s second and final scheduled Craft Beer Festival Night on Saturday features the arrival of the league-member Venom as the opponent.
