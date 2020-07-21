Two to take shots at state’s Dogwood Junior golf title

Two for the show.
A pair of local based entries are among those helping form the field for what is considered by many to be the stroke-play edition of the junior-level boys golf championship of the state that is taking place this week.
The all-Mooresville pairing comprised of, in alphabetical order by last name, Matteo Blanchfield and Aiden McCall are included in the cast for participation in the 16th annual Carolinas Golf Association Dogwood State Junior Boys Golf Championship.
Play in the scheduled three-day and 54-hole affair all based on individual stroke play will continue to take play through today. The River Landing Course in Wallace will be serving as this week’s host.
The area twosome each takes with them different connections to as many different local golf courses as well.
Officially, Blanchfield will be representing the Trump National Golf Course.
As for McCall, he will formally being toting ties to the Mooresville Golf Club course.
Both are among the players on the roster who have earned their way into the event via various ways. Some of the ones participating received automatic exemption courtesy of individual efforts posted in the previous year’s affair. All others merited their respective invites via numerous qualifiers that were held leading up to the playing of this summer’s statewide major.
The Dogwood Jr. Boys Golf Championship is rated as the stroke play junior boys championship for the state of North Carolina. Participation is available to any amateur-level male golfer who has not reached their 19th birthday as of this week, has not embarked on a collegiate career, is a legal resident of the state, is a member in good standing of a club which is also a member of the CGA and has an individual established handicap that does not exceed 18.4 strokes.
Play in the affair will be conducted over the course of three days and a total of 54 holes for all that qualify. The field will actually be trimmed to the low 60 players and ties following the playing of the second 18-hole round.
As has been the case since the CGA resumed its regular schedule earlier this summer, all play in the tournament will be held under the new COVID-19 protocols that will be practiced and strictly enforced. Any player not following all the required safety and health-related precautions will be penalized in the form of disqualification. A complete list of all protocols can be found on the CGA’s online webpage.
The CGA is a 501©(3) not-for-profit educational organization that was founded in 1909 to promote and to protect the game of golf in the Carolinas by providing competitions, education, support and benefits to golf clubs and golfers. The CGA is the second largest golf association in the country with more than 700 member clubs represented by nearly 150,000 individuals.
The CGA annually conducts 48 championships and five team match competitions for men, women, juniors, and seniors. It also runs over 150 One-Day (net and gross) events as well as qualifying for USGA national championships. The CGA serves golf in the Carolinas with numerous programs such as: the USGA Handicap System; tournament management software and support; course measuring and course/slope ratings; agronomy consultation; answers about the Rules of Golf, Rules of Amateur Status, and Handicapping; Carolinas Golf Magazine; Interclub series; Tarheel Youth Golf Association; Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame; expense assistance for USGA Junior and Girls’ Junior qualifiers from the Carolinas; and the Carolinas Golf Foundation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!