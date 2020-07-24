WORKING AROUND COVID-19

Feeling bowled over by the coronavirus?
Put yourself in the personalized custom-made combination leather and rubber shoes of Mooresville youth bowler Caroline Thesier.
Already well-armed with hand-in-hand combination athletic and academic scholarships – the former centering on bowling – to attend Vanderbilt University, Thesier found it so difficult to continue practicing her preferred trade that she had to improvise right in the confines of her backyard.
In attempts to maintain some sort of regular practicing routine while all favorite local area deemed non-essential bowling establishments were forced to be closed to the public due to COVID-19, she found a way to work around the inconvenience.
“I set up some bowling pins in my yard to work on my release while the centers were closed,” said Theiser, a resident of the Mallard Head Country Club development community and product of South Iredell High School’s International Baccalaureate curriculum. “In order to continue practicing, I mainly had to focus my efforts on working out outside of the bowling center until it was able to open again. This allowed me to keep my body in shape even though I wasn’t able to actually practice.”
Apparently, the process worked wonders.
Thesier has recently drawn closer towards completing the junior portion of her already celebrated bowling career by capturing titles at a pair of tournaments conducted in as many different states.
Thesier won in the inaugural Bowlero Southern Youth Championships held in Atlanta before placing first in the Florida Youth Bowling Organization Youth United States Open staged in Florida.
“We have definitely been on the road a bit of late,’’ said Jack Thesier, the bowler’s busy dad who also doubles as her scheduling agent. “It’s been a bit crazy as she wraps up her youth career and gets ready for college.”
She will bring a bowling bag chocked full of credentials with her to the next level.
The latest personal achievements accomplished out on the lanes pushed her youth tour tournament titles to a total of 36. Thesier has snared four national level event titles, emerged as a two-time state bowling champion and has been designated as a bowler of the year six times.
She is recognized as a 2020 Alberta E. Crowe Star of Tomorrow and filled as position as a member of the 2019 Junior Team USA.
While bowling, which still does not remain a sanctioned high school sport in North Carolina, will continue to be an emphasis as a pivotal part of her future plans, Thesier also has mapped out what she expects to receive from the collegiate experience.
“I am continuing my academic and bowling career at Vanderbilt,’’ said Thesier, “where I plan on double majoring in neuroscience and psychology. After that, I plan on continuing on to grad school and receiving my doctorate degree. Hopefully, I will work in the sports psychology industry while bowling on the professional tour.”
As for those backyard bowling pins, the will remain on stand-by status in case they are needed again.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!