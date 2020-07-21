Guarding on beach a breeze

Smooth sailing.
So far this sizzling summer season, that seems to be the case regarding some of the special safeguarding services being provided along the South Carolina’s sand-filled Grand Strand.
So says one who has been right there in the middle of the mix from the start.
Beach lifeguard Shae — no last name please — confesses that this year has not been like any other she has witnessed up-close and first-hand since she first began serving as a watchful beachcomber some four short years ago.
Brunette and dark-tanned courtesy of the healthy layers of the highest number on the scale of sun protection factor tanning sunscreen she can secure, Shae — also a longtime South Carolina resident — admits that the crowd numbers alone attest to the fact that something very much different is in the salty air this time around.
She is confident that the presence of the coronavirus has caused a major downturn in the number of visitors to her particular part of the beach. She has noticed more open spaces along the beachfront and has not been as much bothered by those seeking her services due to the decrease in the amount of annual sun-seeking worshippers.
It has also led to a much different kind of watchful eye, she revealed, on her part.
These days, at least to her, it appears as though she is much more aware of what is actually taking place out of the water. Like all other lifeguards, one of her primary concerns this summer is the assuring that all setting up their respective camps along the shoreline are doing so with the practicing of safe distancing guidelines in place. She has stayed the most active when climbing down off her wooden bench perch and serving as a peacemaker when declaring that parties maintain their spacing requirements.
That is not to say, though, that her strict training experience mandated by all filling the vital role has not gone in complete vain. She has had several situations take place directly in the water that has warranted her attention. One involved a young female swimmer caught up in a strong wake’s current by surprise. It knocked the startled six-year-old off her feet and underwater. Shae responded to ease the concerns of the youth and her worried parents. A second scene resulted in a middle-age man showing some signs of heat-related symptoms due to the extreme temperature that also heeded her medical services.
Otherwise, matters have been progressing at a much slower pace than usual so far this season. Shae has seen a recent slight increase in the number of beach goers as the summer enters its mid-season stretch. While she is aware that precautions continues to be in place, she is pleased to know that the lure of the beach and the maintaining of a regular vacation schedule on the part of the visitors is enough to overcome the challenges presented by the presence of COVID-19. Still, she is confident that many of the guests make it a point to visit the ocean during the early morning hours before the lifeguarding shift begins as well as during the late-evening time frame when the regular guarding hours are complete.
When as well as if conditions return to somewhat normal, the presence of and the need for lifeguards along the beach’s Grand Strand will also be welcome. These days, those services may not be as much as called for in the past, but the confidence factor is just as high because they continue to be available. Remaining on such a smooth sailing schedule is the desire of all sitting in the chairs.
