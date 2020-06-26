Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting multiple online classes and tours throughout July. Online classes include:
Infant care class will be held July 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering. There is no fee for the class.
Breastfeeding class will be July 7 from 6:30-9 p.m. This class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life.
Interactive tours of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center will be held July 11 at noon and July 27 at 1 p.m. These interactive (online) tours are free to prospective and expectant parents. Tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
Registration is required for each. Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the class and/or tour link.
For more information or to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If these events are full, email: mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.