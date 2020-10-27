Motorcade to support first responders

"A card or letter or note," is all organizers of a motorcade in Mooresville are asking for people to bring on Sunday when they plan to roll by the Mooresville Police Department to show their support of first responders.

The motorcade's organizers just want to say thank you to the first responders who have been doing their regular duties this year despite the coronavirus and also going above and beyond to make children smile when it comes to some of their off duty activities.

"It's just a simple thank you to show that we appreciate them," Linda said, one of the event's organizers. She didn't want to give her last name, saying the focus should be on the first responders.

"It's just trying times lately, and they go beyond the call of duty with some of the things they do for kids. It's very, very child-oriented and I've been watching that since we moved here. That they do a lot with children in the town, and I said, 'I wonder how we could thank them,'" Linda said. She mentioned how the departments had done their own motorcades in front of people's houses at times to try to make kids smile when social distancing limited how they could celebrate their birthdays or other events.