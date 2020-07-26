Education notes

They’re graduates
Rachel McCurry of Mooresville has graduated from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a teaching license. She will be recognized as a graduate during a virtual ceremony Aug. 15.
Brooke Vespoli and Natalie White, both of Mooresville, have graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, during the school’s virtual spring commencement exercises in May.
Blake R. Yant of Mooresville has graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree during the winter 2020 semester, which ended in April, from Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan.
Luke Towers and Briana L. Bice, both of Mooresville, graduated in May from Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts. Towers earned a Master of Science in business analytics, and Bice earned a Master of Arts in psychology.
On the dean’s list
Franklin Harvey of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2020 semester at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont.
Jessica Edmondson of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2020 semester at Central Penn College in Summerdale, Pennsylvania.
