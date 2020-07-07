Education notes
Education notes

He’s a graduate

Brandon Ratcliff of Mooresville has graduated with a BFA degree in comedic arts from Emerson College in Boston, Mass.

Scholarship recipient

Meredith Keever of Mooresville has been named as a recipient of a Local Government Federal Credit Union Scholarship Award. Keever will use the scholarship to study at North Carolina State University.

The LGFCU Scholarship Award recognizes a student’s high achievement in extracurricular activities, as well as academic excellence by their having maintained a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

