Education notes

He’s a graduate
Brandon Ratcliff of Mooresville has graduated with a BFA degree in comedic arts from Emerson College in Boston, Mass.
Scholarship recipient
Meredith Keever of Mooresville has been named as a recipient of a Local Government Federal Credit Union Scholarship Award. Keever will use the scholarship to study at North Carolina State University.
The LGFCU Scholarship Award recognizes a student’s high achievement in extracurricular activities, as well as academic excellence by their having maintained a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
