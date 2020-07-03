Education notes

President’s list honors
» Hannah DeBerardinis of Mooresville has been named to the president’s list (minimum 3.9 GPA) for the spring 2020 semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.
On the dean’s list
» Kristin Vita of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the 2020 spring semester at Adelphi University in Garden City, N.Y.
» Adam Smith of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the 2020 spring semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.
» Kinsley Marsh and Ryan Titus, both of Mooresville, have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.
