Education notes

Graduation honors
Grayson Bishop of Mooresville has graduated with a management major from Coast Carolina University in Conway S.C. in the spring 2020 during a virtual commencement ceremony May 8.
On the dean’s list
Brooke Vespoli of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019-20 spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
Lauren Shellenberger of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.
Courtney Rockness of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2020 semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill.
Rachel McCurry of Mooresville has been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list (minimum 3.65 GPA) at Harding University in Searcy, Ark.
Katelyn Metzger of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2020 semester at Samford University in Birmingham, Ala.