Hiring local contractors a priority for Duke Energy

Duke Energy is starting a program called Hire North Carolina to make using local and diverse contractors a priority. This program includes the removal of coal ash at the Marshall Steam Station.

The N.C. Utilities Commission mandated the program last year for large utilities. The commission and company worked together to create the program.

“We want to continue to support job creation and investment with suppliers, vendors and contractors who, like many of our team members, are proud to call North Carolina home,” said Melody Birmingham, senior vice president of supply chain and chief procurement officer for Duke Energy. “Hire North Carolina will be a useful resource for Duke Energy to expand access to our local and diverse talent for construction projects.”

Hire North Carolina covers construction, extension and repair of facilities and other utility projects including the excavation of coal ash around the state. Duke spokesman Bill Norton said the best contractors for the job may be out of state, but when comparing project proposals, Duke will consider how the contractor will implement local subcontractors.

Norton said Duke requested information from 14 contractors regarding the removal of coal ash from Marshall. The company reviewed the submissions and will request proposals from an approved list of companies this month. The contractors will submit bids this fall, and contractors will be hired by the end of the year.

“Much of the work involves highly specialized firms with deep experience in ash excavation, landfill construction and other large-scale utility work,” Norton said.