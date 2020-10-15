Serenity House readies to reopen with volunteer bootcamp

Serenity House, a comfort care home in Mooresville, is preparing to open its doors again Nov. 2 after having to close in March due to the COVID-19 virus. The organization provides end-of-life care to those who, for whatever reason, do not have a caregiver during their final days, and it heavily depends on volunteers to provide that care.
Volunteer numbers drastically declined during the past few months leading to increased recruitment efforts to attract new volunteers it was noted in a recent release. In preparation for its opening, Serenity House will offer a bootcamp for new and potential volunteers from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Serenity House.
“Many of our volunteers are retirees who are remaining vigilant about their health and are not planning to return to their volunteer activities here. As result, we have lost about three-quarters of our volunteers since the pandemic began, which has made reopening very difficult,” Executive Director Rochelle Dearman said.
Serenity House invites anyone who has a heart for end-of-life care to take the first step to becoming a volunteer by attending the bootcamp. The training will include a Bed, Bath and Beyond Workshop, Heart and Soul Workshop, and Body Works Workshop where new volunteers will learn the skills they need to serve at Serenity House. Lunch will be included for everyone who attends.
“Our volunteers are very well prepared,” Volunteer Coordinator Alissa Conlin said. “After attending our bootcamp training, each new volunteer will be paired with a seasoned volunteer mentor until they are comfortable in their duties.”
Serenity House is following CDC guidelines, and the staff has developed protocol to ensure residents, volunteers and visitors remain safe during their time at the home.
For more information about attending the bootcamp or becoming a volunteer, contact Alissa Conlin at mooresville@carolinacomfortcoalition.org.
