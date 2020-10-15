Serenity House readies to reopen with volunteer bootcamp

Serenity House, a comfort care home in Mooresville, is preparing to open its doors again Nov. 2 after having to close in March due to the COVID-19 virus. The organization provides end-of-life care to those who, for whatever reason, do not have a caregiver during their final days, and it heavily depends on volunteers to provide that care.

Volunteer numbers drastically declined during the past few months leading to increased recruitment efforts to attract new volunteers it was noted in a recent release. In preparation for its opening, Serenity House will offer a bootcamp for new and potential volunteers from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Serenity House.

“Many of our volunteers are retirees who are remaining vigilant about their health and are not planning to return to their volunteer activities here. As result, we have lost about three-quarters of our volunteers since the pandemic began, which has made reopening very difficult,” Executive Director Rochelle Dearman said.