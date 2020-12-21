What's on the tube?
See TVWeek, Inside
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Mooresville man was arrested after deputies served a search warrant on Capitol Avenue Tuesday.
Eight years ago, Garrett White was coming back to Mooresville from N.C. State University to pursue an internship at Duke Energy. Having just c…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 10-16. L…
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…
Kenneth Stewart of Mooresville scored the last $4 million Ruby Red 7s top prize.
Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 6-12.
Speed has always been the ultimate goal in the sport of auto racing.
A single season is now in the rear view window for one now formerlocal organization’s driver at NASCAR’s highest level.
A committee put people 75 and older and essential workers like firefighters, teachers and grocery store workers next in line for COVID-19 shots.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.