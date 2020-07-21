Two arrested for possessing black tar heroin after traffic stop

Two men were arrested Thursday, charged with possessing black tar heroin.
Brandon Tyler Ingle, 34, of Hickory, and Jonathan Lynn Sorrels, 33, of Wilson Pass Lane, Statesville, were each charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Ingle was also charged with felony trafficking heroin by possession and felony trafficking heroin by transport.
Sorrels was also charged with felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $207,500 for Ingle and $7,500 for Sorrels.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Sgt. Leo Hayes of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) stopped a Nissan Maxima on Wilkesboro Highway at Interstate 40 for a traffic violation.
Deputies found black tar heroin and a firearm on Ingle, and after a search of the vehicle and the passenger, Sorrels, they discovered an additional seven grams of black tar heroin, Campbell said. Multiple plastic baggies and digital scales, used in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics, were also discovered, he said.
Ingle has a previous criminal record of felony conspiracy to break or enter, breaking or entering, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor charges of interfering with an alcohol screening device, larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, driving while license is revoked and reckless driving to endanger.
Sorrels’ criminal history includes misdemeanor charges of possession of liquor while under 21, possession of open container in the passenger are, possession of marijuana and larceny.
