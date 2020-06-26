Visit from professional player a byproduct of Spinners play

Surprise!

These days, you just don’t know who will be popping up and popping in during the course of games baseball games being played by the hometown Mooresville Spinners.

The most recent case in point proving that fact was the presence of none other than current Mooresville-based professional baseball player Justin Jarvis.

A hard-throwing right handed pitcher armed with a fastball continually clocked in the mid-90 miles-per-hour range, Jarvis — drafted in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft by the parent National League member Milwaukee Brewers organization — was among the ones hand-picked to engage in a friendly game of pie-in-the-face during one of the Spinners’ most recent home games.

With his pro career resulting in advancement after two years of service currently in a holding pattern with the absence of play taking place at the game’s minor league level, Jarvis was back at home and made it a point to attend one of the Spinners’ home Southern Collegiate Baseball League affairs.

To make his presence prominent, Jarvis was also asked to join a cast of relative youngsters in the between-innings game of musical pie-in-the-face that is traditionally one of the many in-game offerings involving attending fans to take place during the course of play.

The game is similar to the familiar musical chairs. As music is played, participants pass around a pie pan filled with Cool Whip. When the music stops, the one holding the pan must then splash the pie into his or face.