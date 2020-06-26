Visit from professional player a byproduct of Spinners play

Surprise!
These days, you just don’t know who will be popping up and popping in during the course of games baseball games being played by the hometown Mooresville Spinners.
The most recent case in point proving that fact was the presence of none other than current Mooresville-based professional baseball player Justin Jarvis.
A hard-throwing right handed pitcher armed with a fastball continually clocked in the mid-90 miles-per-hour range, Jarvis — drafted in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft by the parent National League member Milwaukee Brewers organization — was among the ones hand-picked to engage in a friendly game of pie-in-the-face during one of the Spinners’ most recent home games.
With his pro career resulting in advancement after two years of service currently in a holding pattern with the absence of play taking place at the game’s minor league level, Jarvis was back at home and made it a point to attend one of the Spinners’ home Southern Collegiate Baseball League affairs.
To make his presence prominent, Jarvis was also asked to join a cast of relative youngsters in the between-innings game of musical pie-in-the-face that is traditionally one of the many in-game offerings involving attending fans to take place during the course of play.
The game is similar to the familiar musical chairs. As music is played, participants pass around a pie pan filled with Cool Whip. When the music stops, the one holding the pan must then splash the pie into his or face.
As it turned out, it what may well have been a planned bit of timing, Jarvis was the one holding the plate when the music ended during the very first go-around
It was all in fun.
For Jarvis, the reunion allowed him to return to an area where he made his most lasting impression on the baseball.
A combination of Mooresville High School — where he actually began his high school baseball career — and Lake Norman High School — where is actually finished it — byproduct, Jarvis burst onto the draft scene in particular as a prep-level senior member of the latter’s Wildcats.
Tossing in a perfect game during which he chalked up 18 strikeouts into the mix, Jarvis posted an 8-2 record his senior season with 95 strikeouts and an eye-opening 1.60 earned run average. Initially a commit to accept a baseball scholarship from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Jarvis opted instead to agree to a pro contact offer made by the Brewers organization upon his selection in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
Jarvis was rated among the top 200 draft picks and appeared on the radar screen before being drafted.
He has made strides throughout his pro career.
Initially assigned to the franchise’s Rookie League Arizona Brewers, Jarvis appeared in 10 games, three times as a starter, and racked up 18 K’s during an abbreviated season.
Promoted to the Brewers’ Class-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers the following season, Jarvis started in 11 of the 18 games in which he appeared and owned a 4-1 record, He piled up 52 strikeouts in the process.
It was during his time with the Rattlers when the 6-foot-2 Jarvis rattled off a string of 15-plus innings within allow a run that still accounts for his best showing so far as a professional pitcher.
His anticipated additional climb through the organization’s ranks hit a standstill when the Minor League Baseball season was suspended due to COVID-19.
As it now stands, although the Major League Baseball season is now on tap to get underway later next month, there has been no word received as to whether there will be any action held at the lower levels of the professional game.
As a result, Mooresville’s Jarvis was able to receive a quick fix of the game of baseball during his visit to the Spinners, when he was also able to spend some time in the team’s bullpen reminiscing with some of the local team’s current members.