Warriors rally from 14 down in 4th, beat Lakers 115-113

LOS ANGELES — Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are starting to make a habit of fourth-quarter rallies against teams from Los Angeles.

Curry scored 26 points on Monday night as the Warriors rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-113.

“We kept our composure. The second unit was amazing both halves,” Curry said. “We got some momentum in the second half to give us a chance and carry us down the stretch. It was similar to the Clippers game. We've done it twice now, but want to get leads early.”

Golden State trailed the Clippers by 22 in the third quarter on Jan. 8 before storming back for a 115-105 win. On Monday, the Lakers sprinted out to a 19-point lead in the first quarter and dominated the first 42 minutes.

LeBron James’ 3-pointer gave the Lakers a 97-83 advantage early in the fourth before the Warriors battled back. They trailed 106-97 with 5:52 remaining before going on a 15-2 run that gave Golden State its first lead. Oubre had tied it at 108 with a driving layup and Draymond Green’s layup with 2:40 remaining gave the Warriors their first lead of the night.

James had a chance to win it at the end, but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Lakers had their five-game winning streak snapped.