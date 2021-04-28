 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: MHS student team launches satellite prototype to measure effects of population growth
A Mooresville High School NAF Academy of Engineering student team launched its cube satellite prototype via a drone Wednesday at Coach Joe Popp Stadium to demonstrate how the prototype will collect data to measure the effect of the town’s population growth on air quality, land use and temperature.

Beginning last fall, the student team created a cube satellite prototype named BlueSky10 as part of the Career and Technical Education Mission: CubeSat competition from the U.S. Department of Education. The competition is a national challenge to encourage technical skills for careers in space and beyond. In December 2020, the MHS team was announced as one of five national finalists and received $5,000 and other in-kind prizes to help continue building the prototype in the second phase of the challenge.

As part of the competition’s “Flight Week,” running April 19-23, the team demonstrated BlueSky10’s ability Wednesday to soar on a drone nearly 400 feet in the air above the high school stadium and collect environmental data.

Although the team was guided by teachers and science and engineering mentors, “The stars of the show here are our kids,” said Principal Luke Brown. “Once again, they have risen to the occasion and they have done a fantastic job of putting all this together.”

Team member Kamryn Arena said the team turned to Mooresville officials to determine where future development will eventually be built to measure how urbanization affects the community at six different sites across town. The satellite will monitor the effects of growth and construction on the environment including water quality and land use, Arena said.

The other four finalists in the CTE Mission: CubeSat competition are Anderson Clark Magnet High School in La Crescenta, California; Freeport High School in Freeport, New York; Opelika High School in Opelika, Alabama; and Princeton High School in Princeton, New Jersey.

