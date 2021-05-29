MOORESVILLE — Family and friends packed the bleachers on both sides of the stadium Saturday morning to see more than 450 Lake Norman High School seniors receive their diplomas.
Following the LNHS alma mater, the Presentation of Colors and the national anthem, Interim Principal Terry Jonas welcomed those in attendance for the special occasion to celebrate the Class of 2021.
Jonas acknowledged the Honors Speakers, Sara Tuttle and Abigail White, but before turning the microphone over to them he introduced “Lake Norman’s newest celebrity, Mr. Sam ‘The Man’ Jordan.”
A graduating senior with Down syndrome, Jordan made national headlines earlier this spring after video of him running for a touchdown prior to kickoff of the Vance game went viral.
The football team manager thrilled the crowd again Saturday, this time standing in a cap and gown behind a podium as an Honorary Speaker.
“Once you become a Wildcat, you’re always a Wildcat,” he told his fellow graduates. “We will always have the Wildcat spirit and pride in our hearts because we are the Wildcat Nation!”
Tuttle reminded graduates that what they achieved leading up to this moment would not go unnoticed.
“As we take these next big steps towards our future I want you all to know that you are here for a reason,” she said. “That you have a purpose in life that is unique to only you. … Do not stop being yourself and fight for what you believe.”
Noting the ensuing few years will be “the foundation to our future,” Tuttle added, “I truly believe that all of you can have an impact, but you have to want it.”
Graduation is not the end but marks the start of “the long journey that is our life,” White said, urging her classmates to utilize courage as they press onward.
Opportunities are endless in a huge world, White stated. But there will be tests — physically, mentally and morally — she forecasted.
“If we choose to stand up and face those difficulties head on with the same determination and fearlessness that many of us have demonstrated throughout our high school careers, I know that we will be able to learn from those challenges, grow, and become successful individuals,” White said.
“And to the world let’s say: Bring it on! I mean, we’ve already made it through high school. So how hard could it be? To you all, congratulations Class of 2021. We made it.”