Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.