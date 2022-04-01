This evening in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
