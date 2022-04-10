Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
