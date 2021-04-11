 Skip to main content
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

