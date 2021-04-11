For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It should rea…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 59F. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It…