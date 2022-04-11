 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

