Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

