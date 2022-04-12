This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
