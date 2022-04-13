This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Moo…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Ex…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …