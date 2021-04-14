This evening in Mooresville: It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . A -degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees today. Winds should be calm t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 59F. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for…
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks …